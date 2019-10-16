Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.10.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $289.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.71). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $415.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

In other news, insider Mark Nunneley bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,443.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,035.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

