ASGN (ASGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect ASGN to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. ASGN has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $1.20-1.26 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.20-1.26 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.24 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect ASGN to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ASGN opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average is $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.94. ASGN has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $71.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
ASGN Company Profile
ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.
