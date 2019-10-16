ASGN (ASGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect ASGN to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. ASGN has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $1.20-1.26 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.20-1.26 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.24 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect ASGN to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ASGN alerts:

Shares of ASGN opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average is $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.94. ASGN has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $71.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASGN shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 target price on ASGN and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on ASGN to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.