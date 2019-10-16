ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.97

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 31155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded ASE Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. HSBC upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ASE Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter worth about $49,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 151.1% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 26,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.
Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.