ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.97

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 31155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded ASE Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. HSBC upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ASE Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter worth about $49,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 151.1% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 26,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

