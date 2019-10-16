ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) and Livent (OTCMKTS:LTHM) Head-To-Head Survey

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) and Livent (NYSE:LTHM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Livent shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Livent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR and Livent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR 6.20% 10.95% 5.89% Livent 19.88% 19.98% 14.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR and Livent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR $19.58 billion 0.77 $1.33 billion $2.03 10.63 Livent $442.50 million 2.28 $126.10 million $0.91 7.58

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Livent. Livent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Livent does not pay a dividend. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR and Livent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 Livent 2 6 6 0 2.29

Livent has a consensus price target of $15.08, indicating a potential upside of 118.60%. Given Livent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Livent is more favorable than ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR.

Summary

Livent beats ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products. The company also provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers and sheets; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; polymers; synthetic rubber and elastomers; kitchen and household products; cleaners; and packaging products. In addition, the company provides lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators, and electronic devices; and autoclaved aerated concrete, foundation systems, insulation materials, and structural systems and components. Further, it involved in the construction of homes and apartments; management of rental units and condominiums; brokerage of used homes; remodeling; and mortgage financing, asset management, and insurance activities. Additionally, the company provides prescription drugs and diagnostic reagents; dialyzers, therapeutic apheresis and CRRTs, leukocyte reduction filters, and virus removal filters; defibrillators, AEDs, automated CPRs, fluid resuscitation pump, temperature management products, and data solutions; and engineering and employment agency services, as well as speech recognition middleware and UVC LED products. Asahi Kasei Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

