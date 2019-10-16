ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ArQule, Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in the research and development of next-generation, small-molecule cancer therapeutics. The Company’s targeted, broad-spectrum products and research programs are focused on key biological processes that are central to cancer. ArQule’s lead clinical-stage products have been generated from two scientific platforms: Cancer Survival Protein modulation and Activated Checkpoint Therapy. The Cancer Survival Protein modulation platform has generated a clinical-stage product that mediates its effects by inhibiting the activity of a molecule known as c-Met, which plays multiple roles in cancer cell growth, survival, invasion, angiogenesis and metastasis. The ACT platform is designed to kill cancer cells selectively while sparing normal cells through direct activation of DNA damage response/checkpoint pathways. The Company’s lead ACT program, based on the E2F-1 pathway, is partnered with Roche. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARQL. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on ArQule and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on ArQule in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 target price on ArQule and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded ArQule from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ArQule from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQL opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.97 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ArQule has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. ArQule had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 349.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArQule will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of ArQule during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,707,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ArQule by 1,566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 249,018 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of ArQule by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 367,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 240,467 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArQule during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,490,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of ArQule by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 221,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 83,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

