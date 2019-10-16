Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Sells 6,397 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 2.1% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 399,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,760,000 after purchasing an additional 29,215 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 896,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 42,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 21,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 147,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,090,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,788,380. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $227.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.26.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $7,929,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,451 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,133.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $488,058.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,372. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

