Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.0520 on Top Exchanges

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 16th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $51.99 million and $2.29 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0520 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, OKEx and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007492 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009599 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000340 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000666 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Poloniex, Upbit, Binance, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.