ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $795.01 Million

Analysts forecast that ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) will report $795.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $782.10 million to $804.73 million. ArcBest reported sales of $826.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $771.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCB. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on ArcBest and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet raised ArcBest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on ArcBest from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth about $11,612,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6,072.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 109,300 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 33.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 395,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 98,634 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth about $2,500,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 5.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,545,000 after acquiring an additional 67,499 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCB traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.39. 220,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

