Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the August 30th total of 7,120,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,439. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $341.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

APLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, insider Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,133,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,959,366.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Redd Hugh bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,644.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

