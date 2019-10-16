Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

APPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $41.00 price objective on Appian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.87.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. Appian has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $62.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -62.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $66.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.44 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 80.44% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Appian will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $73,754.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at $510,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $4,957,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at $366,116.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 645,984 shares of company stock worth $34,553,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 242.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth $3,535,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 54.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 17.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 927,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 136,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth $1,533,000. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

