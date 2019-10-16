Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (ARI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.63 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 75.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ARI opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 44.69, a quick ratio of 44.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.61. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

In other news, Director Michael Salvati sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $380,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

