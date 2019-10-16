Aphria (TSE:APHA) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Aphria (TSE:APHA) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s current price.

APHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Aphria from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Aphria from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Aphria from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

APHA traded down C$0.57 on Wednesday, reaching C$6.60. 4,749,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655,700. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.10. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of C$4.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.19, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -94.29.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

