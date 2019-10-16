Apex (CPX) Price Down 27.7% This Week

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, Apex has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. Apex has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $45,427.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003868 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006409 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,792,327 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.