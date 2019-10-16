APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of APEMY stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $44.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.16.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

