Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 46.3% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.99. The company has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.38.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.86.

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $152,937.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

