Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for about 1.8% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Anthem were worth $14,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $152,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.78. The stock had a trading volume of 963,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,866. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.73. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $227.16 and a 52-week high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.86.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

