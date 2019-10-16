ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Stock Position Decreased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

NLY opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.40. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

