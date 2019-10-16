AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on AU. ValuEngine downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.05 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $26.60 to $26.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

AngloGold Ashanti stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of -1.04. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $23.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AU. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth $145,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 1,351.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 145.6% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,551,566 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,633,000 after acquiring an additional 919,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngloGold Ashanti (AU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.