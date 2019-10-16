Analyzing Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) and Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) and Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of Twin River Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Twin River Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and Park Hotels & Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin River Worldwide $437.54 million 2.08 $71.44 million N/A N/A Park Hotels & Resorts $2.74 billion 1.72 $472.00 million $2.96 7.89

Park Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Twin River Worldwide.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Twin River Worldwide and Park Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin River Worldwide 0 2 2 0 2.50 Park Hotels & Resorts 1 5 4 0 2.30

Twin River Worldwide presently has a consensus price target of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 37.00%. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.06%. Given Twin River Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Twin River Worldwide is more favorable than Park Hotels & Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and Park Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin River Worldwide N/A N/A N/A Park Hotels & Resorts 10.52% 5.06% 3.03%

Dividends

Twin River Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Park Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Park Hotels & Resorts pays out 60.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Park Hotels & Resorts beats Twin River Worldwide on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

