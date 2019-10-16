Analyzing PowerFleet (PWFL) and Its Competitors

PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare PowerFleet to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.2% of PowerFleet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PowerFleet and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -15.49% -13.05% -6.64% PowerFleet Competitors -19.93% 52.43% -4.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PowerFleet and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 1 0 3.00 PowerFleet Competitors 115 409 729 71 2.57

PowerFleet currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.55%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 18.61%. Given PowerFleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet’s competitors have a beta of 1.65, suggesting that their average stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PowerFleet and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $53.06 million -$5.81 million -28.18 PowerFleet Competitors $354.32 million $28.73 million -23.28

PowerFleet’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PowerFleet. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PowerFleet competitors beat PowerFleet on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About PowerFleet

