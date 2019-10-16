Analyzing Liberty Media Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) & Liberty Braves Group Series A (OTCMKTS:BATRA)

Liberty Media Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) and Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Media Formula One Series B and Liberty Braves Group Series A’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media Formula One Series B $1.83 billion 4.87 $531.00 million N/A N/A Liberty Braves Group Series A $442.00 million 0.64 $5.00 million N/A N/A

Liberty Media Formula One Series B has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Braves Group Series A.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Media Formula One Series B and Liberty Braves Group Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media Formula One Series B -18.41% -1.63% -0.86% Liberty Braves Group Series A 3.03% 0.06% 0.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of Liberty Braves Group Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Liberty Media Formula One Series B and Liberty Braves Group Series A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Media Formula One Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Braves Group Series A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Media Formula One Series B has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Braves Group Series A has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Braves Group Series A beats Liberty Media Formula One Series B on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series B

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

