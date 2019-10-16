Analyzing LendingClub (NYSE:LC) & Waitr (NYSE:WTRH)

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LendingClub and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LendingClub -9.14% -2.67% -0.67% Waitr N/A -25.81% -17.25%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LendingClub and Waitr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LendingClub 0 1 3 0 2.75 Waitr 0 1 5 0 2.83

LendingClub currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.62%. Waitr has a consensus price target of $7.61, indicating a potential upside of 585.89%. Given Waitr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waitr is more favorable than LendingClub.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Waitr shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of LendingClub shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Waitr shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LendingClub and Waitr’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LendingClub $694.81 million 1.53 -$128.30 million ($0.35) -34.80 Waitr $69.27 million 1.23 -$34.31 million ($2.18) -0.51

Waitr has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LendingClub. LendingClub is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waitr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Waitr beats LendingClub on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans. It also enables investors to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc. provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

