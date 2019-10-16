Analysts Set SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D) Target Price at €11.25

Shares of SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.25 ($13.08).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AM3D. Deutsche Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

ETR AM3D traded down €0.20 ($0.23) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €14.08 ($16.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,489. SLM Solutions Group has a 52 week low of €5.63 ($6.55) and a 52 week high of €18.18 ($21.14). The company has a market capitalization of $278.49 million and a PE ratio of -7.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.26.

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and periphery devices for selective laser melting.

