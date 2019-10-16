Analysts Set Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) PT at €88.80

Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €88.80 ($103.26).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at €82.67 ($96.13) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €80.96. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

