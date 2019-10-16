Analysts Set Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Target Price at $104.00

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $133.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.46. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $134.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.11.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $674.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.51 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 85.75% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimpress news, EVP Donald Leblanc sold 6,653 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $777,136.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,095.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 105.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.