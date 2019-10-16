Analysts Set Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target at $178.29

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Beigene in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $336,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 328,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,312,348.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.96, for a total value of $1,248,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,106 shares of company stock worth $3,361,842 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Beigene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in Beigene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Beigene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Beigene by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Beigene by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $124.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.07. Beigene has a twelve month low of $105.19 and a twelve month high of $164.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $1.58. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 38.41% and a negative net margin of 153.32%. The firm had revenue of $243.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 360.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beigene will post -10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

