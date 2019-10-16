Analysts Offer Predictions for Williams Companies Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WMB)

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Williams Companies in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.32.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WMB. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of WMB opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 360.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, insider John D. Chandler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,328.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 43,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,933.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,200. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

