Analysts Offer Predictions for Equinix Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) – Analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Equinix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst S. Bersey now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.85. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $605.00 target price on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q4 2019 earnings at $4.91 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $20.63 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $5.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $22.39 EPS.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group set a $581.00 target price on Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equinix from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura boosted their price objective on Equinix from $505.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equinix from $524.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.65.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $571.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $562.53 and its 200 day moving average is $512.77. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $335.29 and a fifty-two week high of $609.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Equinix by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 414,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,924,000 after acquiring an additional 15,704 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Equinix by 15.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 375,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,559,000 after acquiring an additional 50,121 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 43.7% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total value of $1,528,662.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,943,019.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Camp Peter Van sold 3,191 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.78, for a total value of $1,754,347.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $6,727,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $2.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.56%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

