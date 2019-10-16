Analysts Expect Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Weyerhaeuser posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Weyerhaeuser.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 29.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.58. 127,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,974. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weyerhaeuser (WY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.