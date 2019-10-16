Analysts Expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.03 Million

Brokerages expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to post $120.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.17 million and the lowest is $115.90 million. Penn Virginia posted sales of $127.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year sales of $472.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.80 million to $483.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $510.46 million, with estimates ranging from $475.90 million to $545.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 47.90% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $122.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.43 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PVAC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

In related news, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 18,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $612,966.28. Also, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 12,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $421,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $33.59. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $393.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

