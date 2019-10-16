Analysts Expect Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) will report ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunomedics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.41). Immunomedics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunomedics will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Immunomedics.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

In other Immunomedics news, insider Bryan Ball acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $70,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $13,230,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMMU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Immunomedics by 2,886.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 136,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 132,283 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,804,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Immunomedics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 177.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,867,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,291,000 after buying an additional 14,632,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMU traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,161. Immunomedics has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.93 and a quick ratio of 9.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunomedics (IMMU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.