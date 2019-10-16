Analysts Expect Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Coherus Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus Biosciences.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.05 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHRS. Barclays set a $31.00 target price on Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 target price on Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $137,163.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,981.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,217 shares of company stock worth $372,546 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,037,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,327,000 after acquiring an additional 483,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,384,000 after acquiring an additional 87,091 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 180.6% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,880,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $25,695,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 31,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. Coherus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

