Analysts Expect CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) will report $191.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CBL & Associates Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $187.92 million to $193.72 million. CBL & Associates Properties reported sales of $206.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will report full year sales of $781.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $775.05 million to $789.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $760.33 million, with estimates ranging from $731.85 million to $800.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CBL & Associates Properties.

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $193.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.72 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 14.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBL. ValuEngine lowered CBL & Associates Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 14.2% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 120,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 10.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,230,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,660. CBL & Associates Properties has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $227.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBL & Associates Properties (CBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.