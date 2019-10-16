Analysts Anticipate Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.03. Zynga reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.18 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 16.50%. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Zynga from $6.60 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.50, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Zynga has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95.

In other Zynga news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 34,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $212,830.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,164.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 28,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $167,579.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,389.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,423 shares of company stock worth $1,536,583. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Zynga by 542.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,400 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Zynga by 1,556.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Zynga by 29.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zynga by 56.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

