Analysts Anticipate PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) to Post $0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. PQ Group reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.92 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.00%. PQ Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura set a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:PQG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. 167,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.46. PQ Group has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in PQ Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in PQ Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 200.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in PQ Group in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PQ Group in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

