Analysts Anticipate Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. Pan American Silver posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 533.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.98 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $13.40 to $23.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,259,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,497,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 111,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.87. 1,745,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,968. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of -0.03. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $19.48.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

