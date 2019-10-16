Analysts Anticipate Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $32.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITRN. BidaskClub cut Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 224,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 12,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.53. 38,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,190. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $516.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.09 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 20.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

