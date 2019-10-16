Analysts Anticipate Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $32.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several research firms have issued reports on ITRN. BidaskClub cut Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday.
NASDAQ:ITRN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.53. 38,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,190. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $516.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.09 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 20.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.18%.
Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
Recommended Story: Correction
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.