Analysts Anticipate GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) has received an average broker rating score of 2.17 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $9.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVAL. ValuEngine cut shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 33.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 23.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

AVAL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.41. 3,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,253. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

