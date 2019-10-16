Analysts Anticipate Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Ferro reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.39 million. Ferro had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 27.77%. Ferro’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

FOE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ferro to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

In related news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,479.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $374,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 232,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,305.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $525,600. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.44. 398,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.07. Ferro has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $21.28.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

