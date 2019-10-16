Analysts Anticipate Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Bandwidth posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In related news, major shareholder Henry R. Kaestner sold 16,685 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $1,425,733.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $850,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,654,000 after buying an additional 908,410 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 271,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,333,000 after acquiring an additional 175,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 741,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,625,000 after acquiring an additional 148,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bandwidth by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,218,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,438,000 after acquiring an additional 126,250 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 377,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after acquiring an additional 90,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $60.00 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $90.63. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 193.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.63.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

