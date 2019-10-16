Analysts Anticipate American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. American Express reported earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.07 to $8.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Express.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,653 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 212,845.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,580,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575,925 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,759.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $859,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,253,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $648,492,000 after acquiring an additional 731,450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3,750.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 494,394 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $61,028,000 after acquiring an additional 481,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,352,692 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,401,376,000 after acquiring an additional 381,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $117.59 on Wednesday. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.