Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Down 5.8% in September

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 291,900 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the August 30th total of 309,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,972.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 107.4% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 729,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASYS stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.34. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.69 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ASYS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

