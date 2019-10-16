Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 4.0% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 19.6% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 24.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 9.0% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in Amgen by 12.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,010. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $211.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

