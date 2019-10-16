AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.08 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the technology company will earn $4.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.10. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AMETEK’s FY2020 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AME. ValuEngine cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $89.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $63.14 and a 12-month high of $92.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,128,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,191,872,000 after acquiring an additional 396,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,633,000 after acquiring an additional 204,374 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,355,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,191,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 18.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,896,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,202,000 after acquiring an additional 749,865 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.4% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,234,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,710,000 after acquiring an additional 251,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $342,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,962.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

