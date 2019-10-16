AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. Americold Realty Trust is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

COLD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.31.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $438.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

In other news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 6,000 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.96 per share, with a total value of $209,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 258.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $3,979,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 46.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 53.8% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 16,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,804,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,188 shares during the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

