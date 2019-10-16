American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,855,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,240,000 after acquiring an additional 174,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,029,000 after acquiring an additional 827,507 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Water Works by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,771,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,017,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,688 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,759,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,679,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,783,000 after acquiring an additional 34,209 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other American Water Works news, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $876,694.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,413,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $1,291,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,162.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,931 shares of company stock worth $2,639,065 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.60.

AWK stock opened at $120.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.05. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $85.89 and a 1 year high of $129.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.53%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.