American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will report $6.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.16 million to $6.20 million. American River Bankshares reported sales of $5.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full year sales of $24.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.39 million to $24.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.21 million, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $26.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American River Bankshares.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). American River Bankshares had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRB. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,069. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99. American River Bankshares has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $84.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American River Bankshares (AMRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.