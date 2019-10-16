American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,967,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.99% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $76,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMH. BTIG Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

In related news, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $2,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $2,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $1,926,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,600. Corporate insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.77. 43,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,810. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

