American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAT. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on American Assets Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE AAT opened at $47.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.48. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $48.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.34). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $84.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. Equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 4,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Assets Trust (AAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.