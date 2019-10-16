America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

AMX stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,103,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,754. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 26.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 177,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

